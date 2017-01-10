Judicial Process Commission Seeking Volunteer Mentors

By Staff

The Judicial Process Commission’s Faith Community Adult Mentoring Program has announced it will hold training sessions for volunteers interested in mentoring ex-offenders Jan. 16 and 17 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The training will take place at Friends Meeting House, 84 Scio St.

According to JPC, the group will be hold the two-day class in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy, in order to encourage others to help guide and coach mentees.

Participants must be 18 years of age or older, and able to dedicate one hour per week to the mentoring program.

JPC officials said the program has helped numerous individuals “become law-abiding citizens again.”

Call 585.325.7727 to register for the sessions.