June 22nd – Guest bar tenders Joe Robach & Megan Carter from PXY!!

Mint Salon Pop-Up Braid Bar End of the Season Celebration

DATE: Thurs June 22nd, 2017

TIME: 6 – 9 PM

LOCATION: Record Archive, 33 1/3 Rockwood Street, Rochester NY 14610

ADMISSION: Free entry / Fundraiser for The Al Sigl Community

MUSIC: JD Blues Experiment.

Record Archive will be hosting the end of the season Braid Bar event on Thursday June 22 from 6-9pm!! There will be celebrity bartenders Joe Robach, and Megan Carter from 98PXY, light food, silent auction, live music with The JD Blues Experiment, and MINTS very own Braid bar.

Come join us and celebrate as we close out the season!