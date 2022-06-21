JUNETEENTH 2022 : A Proclamation of Observance

From the office of Governor Kathy Hochul

Black Liberation Flag to be Flown Over New York State Capitol State Landmarks to be Illuminated Red, Black, and Green

UNIA, Red-Black-Green flag. File photo..

Governor Kathy Hochul recently issued a proclamation in observance of Juneteenth.

The Governor also announced that the red, black, and green Black Liberation Flag will be raised over the New York State Capitol on Sunday June 19 and Monday June 20 and that State landmarks will be illuminated red, black, and green on Sunday June 19.

“Arriving just over a month after the horrific, racist shootings in Buffalo, this year’s Juneteenth observance is an opportunity to reflect and heal as we commemorate the emancipation of enslaved Africans and their descendants in this country,” Governor Hochul said. “In recognition of the Black community’s persistent and intergenerational resistance to institutional oppression, I have directed the Black Liberation Flag to be flown over the state Capitol this year to signify New Yorkers’ solidarity in the struggle against the senseless violence and discrimination inflicted upon Black communities, families and individuals.”

On June 19, 1865, Union troops arrived in Galveston, Texas at the conclusion of the Civil War to free the remaining enslaved African Americans, nearly two and a half years after Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation. June 19 is often considered the official end of slavery in the United States and the nation’s second Independence Day. This year, June 19 falls on a Sunday, and Juneteenth will be observed as both a New York State and federal holiday on Monday, June 20.

The Black Liberation Flag will be flown on Sunday, June 19, and on the observed holiday, Monday, June 20, over the New York State Capitol and the following State buildings including the Adam Clayton Powell Jr. State Office Building, Harlem, Empire State Plaza, Albany, the Senator John H. Hughes State Office Building, Syracuse, Utica State Office Building and more.

“Every year, on June 19th, we celebrate the freedom of African Americans who were enslaved until their liberation in 1865,” Lieutenant Governor Delgado said. “The painful legacies of slavery and segregation live on within our hearts, but the continued fight for justice and equal representation give us hope in an equitable future where our children can live in peace and love without bearing the weight of the injustices and scars of the past. We honor our history on Juneteenth as we work together to create a more inclusive future.”

In addition, several state landmarks will be illuminated red, black, and green on Sunday, June 19 in celebration of Juneteenth at the One World Trade Center, State Education Building, Alfred E. Smith State Office Building, NY State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center, Niagara Falls and more.