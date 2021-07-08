Kashmir Woman Launches ‘Local’ Detergent Powder Brand

SRINAGAR — A woman from northern Indian Union territory Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district has become an example for others after launching a local detergent brand.

She is now generating employment for the youth of the valley.

“I completed my education in Srinagar and got married in Budgam district, but I could not forget my dreams,” said Zarka Tanzeel.

“I wanted to do something for myself and society.”

“I shared an idea of establishing my own business with my husband and started research for it. Soon I got the idea to set up a unit for making detergent powder and soap cakes. And, after a lot of research, I started the ‘KM Sheen’ brand of local detergent powder and set up the factory.”

An employer of a dozen workforce including two women, Zarka is believed to be the first woman who introduced Kashmir’s own detergent powder in the local market filled to the brim with non-local brands.

“It was her dream project,” said Syed Tanzeel, husband of Zarka.

“She told me that she wanted to do something, then she decided to open a unit of detergent. The brand has become famous in Kashmir valley as people prefer to use local brands.”

Before starting her own venture, Zarka had to pass through her own share of struggles in life.

From setting up the factory to getting the raw material and learning the detergent-powder-making formula, she had to toil very hard while striking a balance between everything.

“My dream is to set up a big factory where people can get detergent powder at a low cost and also generate employment in the area for unemployed youth,” Zarka said.

As per the Center for Monitoring Indian Economy, Jammu and Kashmir has an unemployment rate of 10.6 percent. The unemployment rate in Jammu and Kashmir stands much lower than in Goa, Haryana, Kerala, Rajasthan, and West Bengal.

The unemployment rate for males in Jammu and Kashmir was 3.1 percent in 2018, whereas that of females was 20.6 percent, which is far too high compared to the unemployment of females at all Indian levels (3.7 percent).

Further, unemployment is more prevalent in urban areas than in rural areas of Jammu and Kashmir. The unemployment rate in urban areas of Jammu and Kashmir stood at 7.8 percent against 3.9 percent in the rural area.

The unemployment amongst urban males (4.7percent) is higher than that of rural males (2.7 percent) in Jammu and Kashmir.

(With inputs from ANI)

(Edited by Amrita Das and Saptak Datta)