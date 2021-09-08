Katy Perry Opens Up About Motherhood

WASHINGTON — American singer-songwriter Katy Perry recently opened up about motherhood in a cover story interview for a magazine. The 36-year-old songstress opened up about her approach to parenting 1-year-old Daisy Dove, whom she shares with actor Orlando Bloom.

“I was grateful for the opportunity to be present. I mean, I still would have been, but I would have had FOMO (fear of missing out) scratching at me just a hot bit,” she told the outlet about welcoming her daughter during the pandemic.

“Not really, though. She is everything I was ever looking for,” said Perry.

Even as Bloom shoots for the second season of “Carnival Row” in Prague, Czech Republic, Perry told the outlet she tries to be around him as much as possible. She serves as a judge on American Idol in the United States.

“We visit him a lot, and I love carrying her on me or going for walks all day with the stroller,” she said.

“She points at things and says ‘da,’ to which I say, ‘yes, that is a cat,’ or ‘that is a tree.’”

Perry described her baby as “adaptable and happy,” making life easier for the singer.

“Her schedule fluctuates. In the beginning, I worried about a schedule but decided I won’t be that mom. All that matters is that everyone is happy,” she said, adding that she loves having the “opportunity to do (parenting) in a way that one hopes it was done for them, maybe better. I don’t know if anyone gets it right.”

“You have to be smart and exercise the word ‘no. ‘Everything I do, I give it overwhelming 100 percent.”

Perry and Daisy’s playlist reveals that she often plays older soul music featuring tracks from Bill Withers and Stevie Wonder.

“I thought, ‘OMG, she doesn’t (even) know new music!’” she said.

During the interview, the singer also opened up about her love for fashion and style, including her shoe and handbag line.

“It’s exciting to play the high and low fashion game, to pair my shoes with different designer looks like Proenza Schouler, Valentino, and Prada. I don’t discriminate just because it’s a label,” she said.

“Fashion is expression, presentation, peacocking, beauty. Everybody loves beauty. It’s just the beginning for Katy Perry Collections,” she said.

Perry is also gearing up for the start of her Las Vegas residency titled “Play,” which kicks off on Dec. 29, 2021, at The Theatre at Resorts World.

In the accompanying music video of her single “Never Worn White,” Perry announced that she was expecting her first child with Bloom in March 2020.

Her sixth album’s lead song, “Daisies,” was released on May 15, 2020. Two months later, her album “Smile” was released on Aug. 28, 2020. Daisy Dove Bloom, her daughter, was born two days before the album was to be distributed.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil