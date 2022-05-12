Keith Williams Convicted for the Attack on Officer Dennison Wright

By Staff

Keith Williams, assaulted Rochester Police Officer Denny Wright. Photo by Tina MacIntyre-Yee, Democrat and Chronicle, pool photographer. File photo.

On May 4, a Monroe County jury found Keith Williams guilty of the 2019 attack on Rochester Police Department Officer Dennison Wright.

Williams, who is 30-years old has been charged with attempted aggravated murder of a police officer, attempted murder in the second degree, aggravated assault upon a police officer and assault in the first degree.

The trial is the result of Officer Wright, a 23 year veteran, injured and permanently losing his eyesight after being beaten and stabbed during a violent attack by Williams.

“When Officer Dennison Wright responded to the call on October 4, 2019, he had no idea his life was about to completely change at the hands of Keith Williams and his irreprehensible actions,” Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley said.

Wright responded to a domestic disturbance call from a home on Peck St. on October 4, 2019.

According to court documents Williams repeatedly punched Officer Wright in the face and used a knife with an 8-inch blade to repeatedly stab Wright in the face, left eye, and lower body, “causing serious physical injuries which were deemed to be life-threatening.”

During the altercation, Officer Wright was heroically able to subdue Mr. Williams despite his injuries. Thanks to the help of two civilians who heard Officer Wright’s cries for help, and assisted in restraining Mr. Williams until the Rochester Police Department arrived, according to a press release.

After the attack Wright was hospitalized and has undergone several surgeries and has been medically disabled from his job since the day he was stabbed.

“It is easy to forget as we go about our daily lives the sacrifice police officers often make to help keep us safe,” said Special Assistant District Attorney Bianca D’Angelo. “Officer Dennison Wright is a true example of a hero; his actions that day should stand as an incredible reminder of the dangers that exist in our community. I am proud that we were able to bring Keith Williams to justice.”

Doorley and D’Angelo of the Major Felony Bureau prosecuted the case.

“It is inspiring that after all that has happened, Officer Wright is still committed to serving his community in any way that he is able,” stated Doorley. “A special thank you to the two civilians who risked their safety to help Officer Wright continue to detain Mr. Williams until the Rochester Police Department arrived. Although Officer Wright will never regain his vision, it is our hope that this conviction brings him a sense of justice.”

In a statement from the Rochester Police Locust Club, “The returned verdict of guilty on all counts in the trial of Keith Williams, gives some level of closure to a nightmare that has gone on for far too long for our brother Denny Wright, his family and for all of his brothers and sisters in and outside of our law enforcement circle…”

Williams will be held without bail until he is sentenced on June 8 before State Supreme Court Justice Alex Renzi.