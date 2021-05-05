Kenyans Breath A Sigh Of Relief As Covid Restrictions Ease

NAIROBI, Kenya — The past one month has been a difficult one for Richard Lijoki, who lives in Mathare, a slum in Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, and works as a waiter in a small restaurant in the city’s central business district.

This is after Kenyan President Uhuru Muigai Kenyatta locked down Nairobi and four neighboring counties over rising Covid-19 cases.

Kenyatta also revised the start of curfew times in these regions from 10 p.m. to 8.00 p.m.—which did not suit Lijoki’s schedule.

He would leave work early to avoid confrontation with police officers enforcing the curfew. He would walk every day using the shortest routes. He avoided buses since his salary could not allow him to pay for hiked fares in the evenings.

“Since our working hours were reduced, I get a half salary,” he said. “Most of my colleagues are at home without work. I was lucky. I couldn’t dare to break the evening curfew even though I would leave work very late, sometimes at 7.15 p.m. I would make sure that I get home on time. By that time, I could not board a bus because they normally double the fare.”

Allan Muteshi, a security guard in Nairobi, told Zenger News life was not easy when Kenyatta announced the second lockdown and curfew in March. He couldn’t relocate his family back to the village, as he would have wished since no vehicles were going there due to the lockdown.

“With the children at home, increase in food prices, rent to pay, and school fees awaiting me, I couldn’t afford to leave work early,” he said. “My employer is very strict. I opted for a night shift where I could stroll back home in the morning and come back in the evening.”

Following public pressure, Kenyatta, on May 1, eased the Covid-19 restrictions in capital Nairobi and four neighboring counties.

Speaking during the International Labour Day celebrations at Statehouse, Nairobi, Kenyatta reopened restaurants, bars, religious places, and schools as the infection rate of the coronavirus in the country drops.

In March, Kenyatta banned travels in and out of Nairobi and the four counties—Kiambu, Machakos, Kajiado, and Nakuru, classified by the government as the Disease Infected Zone—due to rising cases of Covid-19 within the city and its satellite towns.