By Staff –

Comedian Kevin Hart’s “Irresponsible Tour” will stop in Rochester on Saturday, May 5.

Hart’s performace will take place at 7 p.m., in the Blue Cross Arena, and ticket prices will range from $38 to $129.

Visit LiveNation.com, Ticketmaster.com, or the Blue Cross Arena Box Office to purchase tickets.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.