Khat Businessmen Suffer Losses As The Kenya-Somalia Diplomatic Row Rages

NAIROBI, Kenya — Abdulatif Afdub, a Somali-born transporter in East Africa, was elated after Kenya and the Federal Republic of Somalia restored diplomatic ties after five months.

In December 2020, Mogadishu cut diplomatic ties with Nairobi, accusing it of interfering in its internal affairs.

Following Qatar’s intervention, the two neighbors restored ties on May 6 — much to the delight of businessmen on both sides of the border, such as Afdub.

“It was good news for the Somali people who have a lot of interests in Kenya,” he told Zenger News.

“We had hoped to resume our business activities between Nairobi and Mogadishu soon. We hoped to see progress from there.”

But his happiness was short-lived — lasting only a week.

On May 11, Kenya suspended commercial flights to and from Somalia for three months, except for medical evacuation and United Nations humanitarian flights.

The move was widely seen as retaliatory, coming after Somalia rejected lifting a ban on Kenyan khat flights it imposed in March 2020 to curb the spread of Covid-19 disease.

Khat is a mild stimulant plant mainly grown in Eastern Africa, the Horn of Africa, and Southern Arabia. It is classified as a drug and considered illegal in most of Europe and the United States.

For Kenyan khat farmers, Somalia remains their most prominent market, and so Afdub was lost for words as he learned of the new diplomatic developments between the two countries.

Before the December 2020 diplomatic fallout between the two neighbors, Afdub dispatched two khat planes from Nairobi’s Wilson Airport to Mogadishu daily.