LáLew Public Relations Hosts Panel Discussion Featuring Female Entrepreneurs

By Staff –

Jessica Lewis, principal publicist and owner of LáLew Public Relations, hosted the organization’s inaugural “Boss Made” panel discussion Saturday, July 15, from 2 to 4 p.m., at Ox and Stone restaurant, 282 Alexander St.

The event featured the stories of local female entrepreneurs who have successfully turned their part-time passions into flourishing full-time businesses.

“Women in Rochester are on the rise,” Lewis stated. “And, as our city continues to thrive and transform, it is important that we are supporting one another, and making sure that each woman has a seat at the table when it comes to shaping our community. ‘Boss Made’ creates a platform for connections to be made, and I am looking forward to the dynamic synergy that will be generated through this event.”

Panelists included Rayna Brooks, of The Mobile Spa; Ruth Simmons, of Financially Fit; Amanda Williams, of Unveiling Heart; Dee Kimbrel, of She Say So Boutique; and Shantel Brown, of Queens Royal Pastries.

The five women shared their entrepreneurial journeys through personal testimony, and discussed both the social and economic impact of being businesswomen in Rochester.

Attendees also had an opportunity to network and engage with panelists during a question and answer session following the presentations.

Interested individuals may contact LáLew PR, at (585) 773-1140, or via email at LaLewPR@gmail.com, for additional information regarding the event.

Click here to comment on this article on our Facebook page.