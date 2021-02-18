Landmark Society Makes Black History Month’s ‘Walk the Walk’ Into a Video

Staff report Shawn Dunwoody portrays Captain Sunfish in the Landmark Society’s “Walk the Walk: Encounters with Rochester’s African-American Ancestors.” Photo by David Boyer

The stories of Frederick Douglass and other African-Americans from Rochester’s past are told in Walk the Walk: Encounters with Rochester’s African-American Ancestors, produced by the Landmark Society and available free at landmarksociety.org.

Started in 1996, Walk the Walk is a featured event in Black History Month. bringing to life some of Rochester’s richest characters in an entertaining, engaging and educational theatrical production.

Because of the pandemic, the event had to adjust. The film is not a re-creation of a stage production but a nearly 44-minute dramatic production filmed at Genesee Country Village and Museum.

It is a must-see for anyone who appreciates history, theatre and the ribbons of experience that tie all humans together and we are thrilled we could bring it to a bigger audience on film,” said Cindy Boyer of the Landmark Society.

Among the individuals portrayed is Captain Sunfish, a late 18th-century frontiersman who is played by Shawn Dunwoody, integrative artist, designer, and a member of The Landmark Society board of directors.

The program may be used by virtual classrooms, in-person classes, home schooling, or family movie night. Accompanying educational materials are available to educators or anyone who requests them. For questions or to request support material, contact Boyer at cboyer@landmarksociety.org.

