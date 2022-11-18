Lanterns Debut This Year as Part of Lighting of the Liberty Pole and Parade to Roc Holiday Village

Pick Up a Free Lantern at Participating Locations This Friday, November 18th

In the Community: From Rochester Downtown Development Corporation (RDDC)

The City of Rochester, Downtown Definitely Events, and Roc Holiday Village are excited to announce the addition of community-created lanterns in the annual family parade after the Lighting of the Liberty Pole on Saturday, December 3 at 5 p.m. on the corner of E. Main St. and Franklin St. in downtown Rochester.

“The Lighting of the Liberty Pole and parade to the Roc Holiday Village is the official kickoff of the holiday season in Rochester,” said Mayor Malik D. Evans. “This year, lanterns created by the community and carried in the family parade will add a special, festive glow to our Downtown.”

The free, family-friendly event in the heart of Downtown becomes even more interactive this year as it invites members of the community to create and carry their own decorated lanterns in the parade to the Roc Holiday Village.

Blank paper lanterns are free and may be picked up in advance of the Parade starting Friday, November 18 at select Rochester businesses. Participants can then decorate and customize their lanterns and bring them to the evening’s festivities.

Participating Locations to Pick Up a Lantern Starting Nov. 18:

La Bola – 240 E Main St, Rochester (The Mercantile on Main)

Rochester Public Library (11 locations) roccitylibrary.org/location

Me Gusta – 240 E Main St, Rochester (The Mercantile on Main)

Pop Roc – 45 Euclid St, Rochester

RoCoCo Coffee Co – 240 E Main St, Rochester (The Mercantile on Main)

Stacy K – 43 Russell St, Rochester

Ugly Duck – 89 Charlotte St, Rochester

VAULT Cycle-Box-Move – 10 Franklin St, Rochester

LED lights to place inside the lanterns and sticks to carry them will be provided free of charge at the Liberty Pole lighting and Lantern Parade. Pick them up at the Downtown Definitely pop-up tent adjacent to the Liberty Pole.

“We are so excited to light up downtown in a new and collaborative way!” said Galin Brooks, Rochester Downtown Development Corporation President & CEO. “The City of Rochester’s Liberty Pole Lighting is one of our city’s most beloved traditions, and Roc Holiday Village is one of Rochester’s most popular local festivals. We’re delighted to offer a fun and new addition to both events for everyone to enjoy.”

The parade route begins at the Liberty Pole, proceeds east down Main St, south down Gibbs St, east on East Avenue, south on Broadway, and ends at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Park at the Roc Holiday Village.

“I encourage everyone to come Downtown on December 3 to kick off Rochester’s holiday season,” said Evans.

For more info, visit rocholidayvillage.com/liberty-pole-lighting or www.cityofrochester.gov/LibertyPoleLighting.