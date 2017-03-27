LARGEST SUMMER THEATRE PROGRAM IN UPSTATE NEW YORK

Rochester Association of Performing Arts’ 2017 Summer Camps and Programs are open for registration. RAPA’s School for Performing Arts acts as a vehicle for students of all ages to grow in classes and programs taught by professional artists from around the country. Students range from first time performers looking for a hobby to students brushing up for the next audition in Los Angeles or New York City.

RAPA is offering a new Summer Stock option for kids and teens. Students can experience a six-week training program taught by professional teaching artists while putting on three different theatrical productions. Shows include Aladdin, Annie, The Aristocats, Into the Woods, Anything Goes and Peter Pan. All summer programs conclude with performances to display new or improved talent for family and friends with costumes, sets, props and more.

Additional educational programs include a puppetry camp, an ASL-based theatre program, a college audition workshop, as well as RAPA’s annual Glee Club and acting and tap classes. Programs start at age 4 and some are open for senior citizens.

Additionally, students can take private lessons throughout the summer and school year. The special one on one experience builds not only theatre talent; it can help self-confidence and public speaking skills for life.

“The instructors have taught my son a variety of techniques in dance, acting and singing that have increased his confidence on stage and in everyday life!” said Shelleen Fizer, parent of a highly-involved RAPA student.

Internship opportunities are open for select high school and college students to work in theatre administration, costume design, technical aspects and more. These young artists are selected throughout the country based on skills, experience, and references.

Many of RAPA’s teaching artists and professional actors will be performing this summer in RAPA Family Theatre’s production of Rumpelstiltskin from July 8-August 6, 2017! The show is a one-hour musical story targeted for introducing elementary aged students in attending professional theatre. Mature audiences may enjoy attending RAPA’s production of Andrew Lippa’s The Wild Party produced in theatre-in-the-round with support from the Gay Alliance and LGBT Giving Circle.

RAPA’s summer programs offer a local location with a quality staff at the Kodak Performing Arts Center for training the up and coming new talent. Treating each student as a professional is just part of the enjoyment in the largest summer theatre program in Upstate New York. Space is extremely limited.

Reasonable, competitive prices and rates can be found on RapaTheatre.org website or call 585-254-0073 for more information. Performance tickets go on sale July 1, 2017.

Eric Vaughn Johnson

Business Manager & Program Director

Rochester Association of Performing Arts (RAPA)



(585)-254-0073 (ext 202)