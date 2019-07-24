Lashun Pace to Perform at Gospel Jubilee

National recording artist Lashun Pace is scheduled to perform as part of the seventh annual Gospel Jubilee from 4 to 7:30 p.m., July 28 at the Public Market, 280 N. Union St.

Other performers include: the Gospel Pearls, Lashanda McCadney, the New Gospel Times, and Pastor Johnny Harris, and Jasen Monroe and the Elim Sanctuary Choir, which is the primary event organizers and hosts of the event in partnership with the city of Rochester.

“Anyone who attends this Gospel Jubilee will surely be inspired by the music, energy and spirit of the entire event,” said Mayor Lovely Warren.

“Even if you don’t think of yourself as a gospel music fan, this concert is a moving experience that you’re sure to enjoy,” she said in a news release.

This year’s Gospel Jubilee is sponsored by United Health Care, the City of Rochester, Wegmans, Upstate Gospel, Pastor Johnny Harris and Provision Full Gospel Church, and Pastor Cooper and the Spirit of Rochester.

Admission is free. Food and drink vendors will be on site, and there will be family-friendly activities. Attendees are encouraged to bring folding chairs because onsite seating is limited.

For more information, go to www.cityofrochester.gov/gospeljubilee. For a full calendar of special events at the Rochester Public Market, visit www.cityofrochester.gov/marketevents. For the main Public Market web page go to www.cityofrochester.gov/publicmarket.