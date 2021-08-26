Lauren Cohan Teases What’s In Store For Her Character Maggie In ‘The Walking Dead’

WASHINGTON — After a premiere of season 11 of the horror series “The Walking Dead” on Aug. 22, 2021, actor Lauren Cohan revealed what’s next for her character Maggie and her rival Negan in the upcoming season.

In the premiere of “The Walking Dead,” fans watched Negan (played by Jeffrey Dean Morgan) left Maggie (Cohan) to fend for herself as a horde of Walkers descended upon their group in a subway tunnel.

The move came after Negan called out Maggie’s leadership skills and accused her of being “too preoccupied with his presence.”

For a quick recap, Negan is an antagonist who killed Maggie’s husband Glenn (Steven Yeun) in the season seven premiere. The series has shown many such activities done by Negan, including killing Alpha (Samantha Morton) in season 10 to get into the gang’s good graces.

However, in an interview, Cohan shared that viewers will see the foes engaged in a “push and pull” relationship this season.

“For me, it’s like, just when you think it’s one thing, something else comes into play, or a corner is turned, or there’s a new revelation, and then it feels like they go again one step back,” said Cohan earlier this month.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

She further detailed the current antagonists, a lethal group called “The Reapers,” are the “bigger fish to fry right now.”

Cohan also shared her experience of filming the intense scenes in the subway location for the forthcoming season.

“We stepped down this subway into the depths of our own hell,” said Cohan adding that she loved the metaphor that came about from it.

The series dropped its trailer for season 11 on July 25, 2021. The trailer saw plenty of zombified action while also highlighting characters like Daryl, Carol, Maggie, Gabriel, Ezekiel, and Negan, among many others.

Season 11 of “Walking Dead” was initially meant to air in 2020 but was delayed due to the pandemic. Six additional episodes considered part of Season 10 aired instead.

The series showrunner Angela Kang talked about how the pandemic changed how she and the show’s creative team approached production.

“Obviously, the pandemic changed a lot of how we had to do everything, but it was really fun to do these focused, intimate episodes for (Season 10C). Season 11, we’re going to go out with a bang (sic).”

“We’re back to our big, scopey, massive extravaganzas with lots of great character interactions between the people we love…In season 11, we kind of go in hard with some new stories and new characters. I’m really excited to share it with the audience when it’s time (sic),” said Kang.

“The Walking Dead” will air on Sundays at 9 p.m. EST on AMC. All the episodes of season 11 will also air one week early on the streaming service AMC plus, as per reports.

(With inputs from ANI)

Edited by Ojaswin Kathuria and Nikita Nikhil