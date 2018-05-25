League of Women Voters to Host Public Forum Featuring Congressional Candidates

By Staff –

Rochester’s League of Women Voters and Rochester People’s Climate Coalition and Faith Community Alliance of Greater Rochester will host a public forum featuring Democratic congressional candidates for the 25th District on June 1.

The forum, titled “Racial, Economic, and Environmental Justice,” will take place from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. in Mount Olivet Baptist Church, at 141 Adams St., and will include the following Democratic primary candidates: former mayoral candidate and WROC-TV news anchor Rachel Barnhart; Rochester City Councilman Adam McFadden; State Assembly Majority Leader Joe Morelle; and Brighton Town Board Member Robin Wilt.

The event will be free and open to the public, and the Democratic primary will take place on June 26.

Contact the League of Women Voters at 585-729-5183 for additional information regarding the event.

