Learn How to Bring Your Business to La Marketa

City officials will explain how to become a vendor at La Marketa, the Latin-themed marketplace and event space on North Clinton Avenue.

The city will hold a community conversation at 6 p.m., Jan. 29, at the Avenue D R-Center, 200 Avenue D.

Officials will talk about resources and support for new and existing businesses that want to be part of La Marketa.

La Marketa will include a variety of business options, such as pop-up tents and carts and more permanent locations housed in retail kiosks. The space will also include a performance pavilion, dedicated restrooms and a service/storage building.

The Rochester Economic Development Corporation and the Department of Neighborhood and Business Development have grant and loan options to support potential vendors at the La Marketa site.

For more, go to cityofrochester.gov/LaMarketa.