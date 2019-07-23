Learn Key Questions to Ask Your Doctor

How do you tell your doctor what’s on your mind? File photo

When you see your doctor, who does most of the talking?

If you want to speak up, what should you say?

Selma Mujezinovic, a family nurse practitioner and executive director, Advanced Practice Providers, Rochester Regional Health will give you some questions to ask.

Mujezinovic is the health professional at Walk and Talk with a Doc at the Westside Farmers Market, 5:30 p.m. July 23 at 831 Genesee St., in the parking lot of St. Monica Church.

The talk, hosted by Minority Reporter Media Group’s Patti Singer, is on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/minorityreporter/. If you can’t attend, ask your questions by going to the comment section.

“An open line of communication and a relationship with the primary care provider is important,” Mujezinovic said. Patients who can talk with their doctors get better results, and doctors can adjust treatments based on what they hear from patients.

Mujezinovic will offer ways to ask about medications, how to get lab results explained in plain language and the value in using patient portals to communicate with your providers.

The talk is ASL interpreted through a grant from MVP Health Care. A walk through the neighborhood is held after the talk, and walkers receive a $3 coupon to use at the market. The market is open from 4 to 7 p.m.

Here’s the rest of the Walk and Talk schedule:

Colon Cancer Screening and Prevention, Dr. Danielle Marino, University of Rochester Medical Center Division of Gastroenterology, July 30

Asthma, Carina Malec, registered nurse, Rochester Regional Health Aug. 6

Medication Storage, Adherence, and Talking to Your Doctor, Gabriela C. Cipriano, pharmacist, St. John Fisher College, Aug. 13

Heart Health, Dr. Scott Feitell, Rochester Regional Health, Aug. 20