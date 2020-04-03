Learn the Facts About the RCSD Budget

Staff reports

The Rochester City School District Board of Education will hold a community budget webinar from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., April 2.

Robert Franklin, the district’s chief financial officer, will present the district’s proposed 2020-21 Budget and Beatriz LeBron, chair of the finance committee, will facilitate questions from participants.

The webinar is at YouTube Live event page and Facebook Live video event page. Questions will be facilitated only through the YouTube Live event page or by submission at www.rcsdk12.org/budgetquestions.