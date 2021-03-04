LeChase Commits to Minority Businesses in UR Medicine Project at Marketplace

Patti Singer

pattisinger@minorityreporter.net

UR Medicine is transforming part of Marketplace mall into an outpatient orthopaedics center, and builder LeChase Construction has a target to include MWBE. Rendering provided by SLAM Architects

The company in charge of building UR Medicine’s orthopaedics complex at the Marketplace Mall said the goal is to have about 20% of the constructions jobs involve minority- and women-owned businesses.

Bill Goodrich, chief executive officer and managing partner for LeChase Construction said his company and the University of Rochester are committed to seeking minority contractors.

“LeChase has always been focused on minority business enterprises, women business enterprises,” Goodrich said during a news conference March 4 at the site of what will be the 330,000-square foot UR Medicine Orthopaedics & Physical Performance Center in the former Sears wing of the mall.

As for how the company will be accountable for the minority hiring, “What gets measured gets done,” Goodrich said. “We work very transparently with our customer, so the customer sees that. As we’re going through the project, we’re measuring where we are at in the different bid packages. We’re looking to continue to make those goals.”

Goodrich said the project is expected to create more than 300 construction jobs.

He said LeChase has a comprehensive outreach program to MWBE. He said the company sends out bid packages and meets with potential contractors to make sure they are a good fit for the project. “We want to make sure they are set up for success.”

Goodrich said LeChase encourages subcontractors and prime contractors to also have opportunities for MWBE. He said his company also is looking to create apprenticeships or internships in connection with the Rochester City School District.

He said a major issue in construction is difficulty for people without their own car to get to the job. “We have to account for that. We do the best we can.”

The former Sears wing at Marketplace will be a UR Medicine outpatient orthopaedics center. Photo by Patti Singer/Minority Reporter Media Group

Even though the Marketplace site is on a line served by RTS, Goodrich said the company has arranged transportation on other projects.

Wilmorite, which owns Marketplace, is working on site preparation as LeChase and the University of Rochester await final approval from the state Department of Health.

The $240 million project will create one of the largest and most comprehensive outpatient orthopaedic campuses in the nation when finished in 2023, according to UR Medicine. It will open in phases.

The complex will have an outpatient surgery center and a four-story building with imaging, clinics and other services.