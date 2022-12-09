Let’s Play! It’s a “Winter Celebration” with the RPO & The Strong National Museum of Play

In the Community

Let’s Play!

Your Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra (RPO), who since 1922, has been committed to enriching and inspiring our community through the art of music, they have teamed up with The Strong National Museum of Play to present for the very first time, Let’s Play: A Winter Celebration on Saturday, December 10.

Families are invited from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. for musical performances throughout the museum featuring RPO musicians as well as student groups, an instrument petting zoo, a musical story time, and music-related arts & crafts. All are included in the regular museum admission: $19 (ages 2 and over); free for those under 2 and members.

“We’re so excited to have such an amazing partner and host as The Strong National Museum of Play for this truly unique, family event,” says RPO VP of Education Barbara Brown.

“Best of all is the chance to share the ‘stage’ with young talent right here in our community!”

The Strong (1 Manhattan Square Dr.) will be open from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., with the following schedule of musical performances:

11 AM – 1 PM: Instrument Petting Zoo, Percussion & Strings (Play Lab)

11 AM: School #19’s Strings for Success (Atrium)

11:30 AM: Musical Story Time with Herb Smith (Storybook Theatre)

12 Noon: ROCmusic (Atrium)

12:30 PM: Vertex Saxophone Quartet (Metro Retro)

1 PM: School of the Arts (SOTA) Choir, caroling throughout the museum

1:30 PM: Eastman Community Music School (ECMS) Trumpet Ensemble (Metro Retro)

1:30 PM: RPO Low Brass Quartet (Storybook Theater)

2 – 4 PM: Instrument Petting Zoo, Percussion (Play Lab)

2 PM: RPO String Quartet (Atrium)

3 PM: RPO Brass Quintet (Atrium)

“Music and play go hand-in-hand, and we’re honored to join with the renowned Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra to bring this winter celebration to our guests,” says Cathy DeBellis, senior director of public programs. “The museum will truly be alive with the sounds of the season!”

The Strong National Museum of Play is the only collections-based museum in the world devoted solely to the history and exploration of play. It is home to the International Center for the History of Electronic Games, the National Toy Hall of Fame, the World Video Game Hall of Fame, the Brian Sutton-Smith Library and Archives of Play, the Woodbury School, and the American Journal of Play and houses the world’s largest and most comprehensive collection of historical materials related to play.

Visit www.museumofplay.org/ or https://rpo.org for more info.