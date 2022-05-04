Life À La Carte: New VR App Combines Social Media, Chat And A Metaverse

By Billy Houghton

While engineers are still chewing on ways to get virtual-reality users to taste their virtual apples, one company has taken a step forward for the market by combining a social media app with a hyper-realistic metaverse.

On June 2, 2021, Gravvity Group Inc. launched the beta version of the chat app, which will be combined with a unique world called “the Remix.”

Powered by the immensely powerful Unreal Engine 5, the world’s most open and advanced real-time 3D creation tool, the Remix features a photorealistic appearance, distinguishing itself from other metaverses, which offer a largely cartoonish experience that is not as appealing to the masses.

The Remix will feature a hyper-realistic appearance, allowing users to fully immerse in their virtual experience. (Gravvity/Zenger)

The Remix is advertised as the most immersive metaverse seen to date and acts as a template for all future platforms.

It provides virtual land — for a price — where individuals and businesses can host meetings, sell goods and services, advertise products, create attractions, host live events, create NFTs and virtual assets and more. Businesses can even use their space for team-building exercises, training and remote work.

Only 50,000 parcels are available for purchase, with prices starting at $150, compared with virtual land in other metaverses, which reached over $18,000 per parcel in January 2022, according to Forbes.

The first cycle of private land sales on the Remix platform is scheduled for the second quarter of 2022. This land can also be sold or leased to other users, creating a secondary real estate market, as seen on other platforms.

Only 50,000 parcels of virtual land will be made available for sale to business owners, advertisers and individuals in the second quarter of 2022. (Gravvity/Zenger)

Meanwhile, consumers can make use of the chat app or scroll through their social newsfeed to earn GRAVY tokens, which can be used to purchase anything from ads to goods and services. Members also receive daily airdrops of GRAVY tokens.

The hyper-realistic landscape provides opportunities to explore imaginary lands, engage in games and live events with friends and family and experience virtual replicas of real-world attractions. Play-to-earn games, daily contests and challenges will offer various rewards including NFTs.

Shoppers will be able to try on outfits in virtual stores to check the fit, make a purchase and have their items delivered.

Shoppers will get a very realistic shopping experience on the virtual platform and can have their purchases delivered to them. (Gravvity/Zenger)

Gravvity claims it will tackle all the most pressing issues currently affecting metaverses. Members of the Remix will be able to manage everything from data collection to the news appearing on their feeds.

Some 5 billion users are expected to engage with metaverses by 2030, creating a market worth $8-$13 trillion, according to a report released by global investment bank Citi.

Produced in association with MetaNews.

Edited by Siân Speakman and Matthew B. Hall