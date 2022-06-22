Lifetime Assistance Opens $2.7 Million Expanded and Renovated Lowry Day Services Center

In the Community: From Lifetime Assistance

Lifetime Assistance, an industry leader in providing comprehensive developmental disability services for children and adults in Greater Rochester recently celebrated the of the newly expanded and renovated Lowry Day Services Center. This is the first project completed in the $5.1 Million transformation of three day services centers.

Hundreds of donors made the new building possible, including the Golisano Foundation, which made a $750,000 matching gift toward the $5.1 million Independence Together campaign, which made the building possible.

Day Services provide essential support, care, clinical and educational services and enrichment for people with developmental disabilities.

The center is located in Clarkson and is the first of three day services centers being transformed will change how services and supports are provided to hundreds of people with developmental disabilities who rely on the centers daily.

“The transformation of Day Services has been driven by the significant changing needs of the people we support with developmental disabilities. Those changes include an aging population and a growing number of people being supported who have dementia, severe autism, and complex medical and mobility needs,” Bryan O’Donovan, Lifetime Assistance CEO said.

“Our goal is to help people maximize their abilities and attain as much independence as possible. The enhancements we have made in this renovation are improving people’s quality of life and their ability to engage in life-enriching activities, and develop skills to participate more fully in the community.”

The 6,800-square-foot Lowry Center addition:

Increases the Center’s space by nearly 50%

Features an enclosed open atrium, an accessible courtyard, and space for more community activities.

﻿Extensive renovations to the existing 14,407-square-foot existing building include:

Seven Learning & Work Suites – culinary, senior, technology, health and wellness, continuing education/vocational, music and arts, and enrichment to replace outdated classrooms

Advanced assistive technologies to increase engagement, communication and mobility

State-of-the-art technology to expand vocational interests and abilities

Continuing education to increase community integration, participation and employment

Increased opportunities for people with high medical needs, to contribute to the community and gain work skills

A warm, tranquil environment that maximizes learning, skill development and enhances community involvement

A new fully accessible welcome area with natural lighting, expanded entryways, and alternate entrances to maximize accessibility and, safety

New HVAC, improved security, and additional parking.

The next Lifetime Day Services Center being transformed is on Paul Road in Chili. A wall-breaking ceremony to celebrate the start of construction will be held on August 15, 2022. The Weiland Road center in Greece will follow.

“Lifetime Assistance is taking Day Services to a whole new level with the design of this new space,” Ann Costello, Executive Director of the Golisano Foundation said, “It is wonderful to see the new opportunities people now have for more mobility, socialization, and inclusive activities that are allowing their talents and abilities to shine.

For information on how to help visit: lifetimeassistance.org/independencetogether.