Lighting of the Liberty Pole, Family Lantern Parade to Roc Holiday Village This Saturday!

In the Community: City of Rochester News Release

Photo from https://rochesterdowntown.com/event/lantern-parade/

The annual Lighting of the Liberty Pole and Family Lantern Parade to the Roc Holiday Village at the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park at Manhattan Square will take place on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 5 p.m.

Come join Rochester Mayor Malik D. Evans, City Councilmembers, Santa, the Prime Time Brass band, and other holiday costumed characters as they light the Liberty Pole at the corner of E. Main Street and Franklin Street.

After the Liberty Pole is lit, families will join in a parade that will proceed to the Roc Holiday Village at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 353 Court St. New this year, parade-goers will be provided with free paper lanterns that can be either picked up ahead of time at participating city locations, or at the Liberty Pole on Saturday. For a list of pick-up locations and more detail on the lanterns, visit www.rochesterdowntown.com/event/lantern-parade/.

In order to accommodate the parade, the following city streets will be closed starting at 5 p.m. on Saturday and will reopen as the final participants move along the parade route:

Franklin Street from Liberty Pole Way to E. Main Street

E. Main Street from Courtland Street to Gibbs Street

Gibbs Street from E. Main Street to East Avenue

East Avenue from E. Main Street to Broadway

Broadway from East Avenue to the traffic circle

Once at the Roc Holiday Village, families can enjoy free visits with Santa, free crafts, free ice skating and skate rentals sponsored by Wegmans (quantities limited, guests are encouraged to bring their own skates), local artisans selling unique gifts, and food and drink. Free parking is available on-street and at the Mortimer Street Garage, 25 N. Clinton Ave. For additional details, visit www.cityofrochester.gov/LibertyPoleLighting.