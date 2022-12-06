“LIGHTS ON FOR LIFE” MOTORCADE THIS SATURDAY

Event run by the Monroe County Department of Public Safety’s STOP-DWI program

Photo from https://www.facebook.com/OrangeCountySTOPDWIandTrafficSafety.

Monroe County’s STOP-DWI Program, Rochester Against Impaired Driving (RAID), and family members of DWI (Driving While Intoxicated) victims held its annual “Lights On For Life” motorcade on Saturday, December 3, 2022.

The motorcade began at 11 a.m. at the Victims’ Rights Memorial in Beikirch Park at Highland Park near the South Avenue entrance.

“Driving while intoxicated or impaired is irresponsible, deadly and avoidable. The solution takes law enforcement, government and our community working together to spread awareness of the dangers and consequences of driving under the influence,” said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello.

“I invite the community to watch for the motorcade this Saturday as we take a stand against drunk and impaired driving.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration projects a 10.5% increase in motor vehicle traffic deaths in 2021 compared to 2020 — the highest number of fatalities since 2005 and the largest annual percentage increase in the Fatality Analysis Reporting System’s history. Monroe County experienced a 14.3% increase for traffic related fatalities in 2021 and impaired driving accounted for 29% of the lives lost.

“Our annual motorcade highlights the kickoff to National Impaired Driving Prevention Month,” said Monroe County STOP-DWI Coordinator Lindsay Tomidy. “Our team, and the many wonderful agencies we partner with, see firsthand the impact of impaired driving. We need to hold each other accountable for this preventable crime to save lives and prevent life-altering injury. Last year, we lost 16 community members to impaired driving — and one victim is one too many.”

The “Lights on for Life” motorcade honors DWI victims and their families and raises awareness of the dangers and consequences of drugged and drunk driving during the holiday season.

To learn more or contact our STOP-DWI team about joining Saturday’s event, please visit: https://www.monroecounty.gov/safety-stopdwi.