Lilac Festival Announces Partial 2017 Lineup

By Staff

Lilac Festival Producer Jeff Springut has announced a partial lineup of headline performers for the 2017 Lilac Festival.

According to Springut, the festival will take place from May 12 to May 21, and the full lineup will be released in the coming weeks.

The schedule of musical performers at the free, ten-day event is below.

Friday, May 12: Start Making Sense

Saturday, May 13: Get the Led Out – The American Led Zepplin

Sunday, May 14: Skycoasters, with Special Guest Gene Cornish

Monday, May 15: Lettuce

Wednesday, May 17: Rusted Root

Thursday, May 18: Jonny Lang

Thursday, May 18: Quinn Sullivan

Saturday, May 20: Zac Brown Tribute Band

Sunday, May 21: Turkuaz

Visit http://www.rochesterevents.com/lilac-festival/ for additional information regarding the event.

