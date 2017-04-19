Lilac Festival Announces New Entrance Policy for Youth

By Staff –

The Lilac Festival will require youth 16 years of age or younger to be escorted by an adult at least 21 years of age or older this year, in order to gain entrance to the festival.

Monroe County Parks Director Larry Staub announced the new policy Wednesday, during an unveiling of the festival’s 2017 poster.

“What better way to encourage family participation, and ensure a family-friendly event, than to implement this parental escort policy,” Staub stated.

Adult escorts will have the option to supervise up to five individuals at a time during the festival, and youth must stay close to their escorts the entire time.

In addition, anyone appearing to be under the age of 17 must be prepared to produce identification to enter the event, Staub stated.

The event was marred by fighting last year, which resulted in ten people, seven of them juveniles, being arrested.

According to event organizers, this year’s festival will also include an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest hug relay, as well as a live action “Garden Battles” event, in addition to the full display of lilacs for which the festival is known.

The festival will run from May 12 to May 21, from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., each day.

According to officials, about 500,000 people attend the event each year, which contributes an estimated $3 million to the local economy.

Visit http://www.rochesterevents.com/lilac-festival/ for additional information regarding the event.

