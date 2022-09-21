Lincoln Branch and Toy Library Undergoes Renovations

In the Community: City of Rochester News Release
The Lincoln Branch and Toy Library of the Rochester Public Library is undergoing major renovations and is closed to the public. Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center will serve as the library’s alternative service location for patrons.
The satellite location will be available from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mon. – Fri. beginning Wednesday, September 21 at the Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center, 485 N. Clinton Ave. Visitors will be able to browse a small library collection (including toys from the Toy Library), use computers, a copier and a fax machine. Notary Public services will be available by appointment.
Lincoln Library patrons are welcome at any library in the Monroe County Library System; the Sully and Arnett Branch libraries are the libraries nearest the Lincoln Branch.
They are located:
Sully Branch Library
530 Webster Avenue, 14609
585-428-8208
Arnett Branch Library
310 Arnett Boulevard, 14619
585-428-8214
The Lincoln Branch Library is expected to reopen in the spring of 2023.
Visit roccitylibrary.org/location/lincoln/ for more information or see a full list of all Rochester Public Library locations, phone number and hours at https://roccitylibrary.org/location/.