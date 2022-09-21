Lincoln Branch and Toy Library Undergoes Renovations

In the Community: City of Rochester News Release

Photo from https://roccitylibrary.org/lincoln-branch-temporarily-closed/.

The Lincoln Branch and Toy Library of the Rochester Public Library is undergoing major renovations and is closed to the public. Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center will serve as the library’s alternative service location for patrons.

The satellite location will be available from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m., Mon. – Fri. beginning Wednesday, September 21 at the Trenton and Pamela Jackson R-Center, 485 N. Clinton Ave. Visitors will be able to browse a small library collection (including toys from the Toy Library), use computers, a copier and a fax machine. Notary Public services will be available by appointment.

Lincoln Library patrons are welcome at any library in the Monroe County Library System; the Sully and Arnett Branch libraries are the libraries nearest the Lincoln Branch.

They are located: Sully Branch Library

530 Webster Avenue, 14609

585-428-8208 Arnett Branch Library

310 Arnett Boulevard, 14619

585-428-8214

The Lincoln Branch Library is expected to reopen in the spring of 2023.

Visit roccitylibrary.org/location/lincoln/ for more information or see a full list of all Rochester Public Library locations, phone number and hours at https://roccitylibrary.org/location/.