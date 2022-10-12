“Lives Touched, Lives Changed” Exhibit at City Hall Link Gallery to Run Through October 31

In the Community: A City of Rochester News Release

Photo from https://www.cityofrochester.gov/linkgallery/

In observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the City Hall Link Gallery is supporting the fighters, admiring the survivors and honoring the taken with “Lives Touched, Lives Changed,” an exhibit that highlights the photographs of a handful of survivors who have shared their cancer journey in writing.

The exhibit, curated by The Breast Cancer Coalition, will be on display through Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. A reception will be held at The Link Gallery at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 26.

The exhibit features a selection of portraits and written stories from “Lives Touched, Lives Changed” exhibits curated over the past 22 years. Photos and written stories are debuted at the ACTober (formerly ARTrageous Affair Gala) each year and are also displayed on the Coalition’s walls at 1048 University Ave. Visitors to the Link Gallery can scan QR codes to gain insight into the journeys of the featured subjects.

The Breast Cancer Coalition is a community-based, grassroots organization dedicated to eradicating breast cancer through research and advocacy. The Coalition is a diverse group made up of breast and gynecologic cancer activists, survivors, warriors, and advocates. They provide free supportive and educational programs and services to breast and gynecologic cancers survivors in Central and Western New York. To learn more, visit https://bccr.org/.

Established 1981, The Link Gallery, located at 30 Church Street, is open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Link Gallery is free, handicapped accessible and open to the public.

For more information, visit www.cityofrochester.gov/linkgallery.