Local Advocacy Organization, Uniting and Healing Through Hope Calls for the Community’s Support

In the Community: From Uniting and Healing through Hope of Monroe County

Photo from the Uniting and Healing through Hope of Monroe County Facebook group page.

Uniting and Healing through Hope of Monroe County is making a plea for items needed in the remaining days of their food drive to support families impacted by the shooting massacre in Buffalo, New York.

Clay Harris, Founder of Uniting and Healing through Hope, in partnership with First Student Bus Company, county and city leaders, local church leaders, police agencies and local citizens recently announced that June 18th will conclude their food drive and family personal care items collection.

“Our community has responded to support our neighbors in Buffalo who have been tragically impacted. Our local drive concludes June 18th and the First Student School Bus packed with your generous donations will be on its way to Buffalo soon,” said Harris. “Our bus is not quite filled and that is why we are asking the community for additional help.”

The organization teamed with the Red Wings, Amerks and First Student to coordinate the local donation effort. They will continue to seek the much needed donations now and up to June 18.

In addition to food items, items such as reusable grocery bags, freezer bags, toothpaste, toothbrush, shampoo, diapers, detergent and other personal care products are needed. Also, unopened, non-perishable food items by dropping them off at any of the locations listed on our website at unitingthroughhope.com.

Harris said their efforts continue to be driven by the violence in city neighborhoods. “The daily occurrences of violence have reached epidemic status,” he said. “It is no longer news of an infrequent act of violence or shooting. Daily occurrences are commonplace. Our voices continue to grow to denounce these violent acts.”

More information can be found at unitingthroughhope.com or by calling 585-789-1495.