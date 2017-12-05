Local Author to Present Educational Event for Youth

By Staff –

Local author Karen Ward-Wilder will present a free educational event for youth on Dec. 17, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., in the Danforth Auditorium, at 200 West Ave.

Ward-Wilder currently serves as a youth mediator for area youth, and she will present her third book, titled “Jack Wentworth (The Real Belt),” to students as a tool to help deter bullying.

The event will also include dramatic skits performed by local students, as well as information tables for various community agencies.

Interested individuals may pick up complimentary tickets at the following locations, while supplies last:

1009 Genesee St., (across from Staybridge Suites); and Meetra Spa- 2829 W. Henrietta Rd., Henrietta.

Ward-Wilder has earned a bachelor’s degree in psychology from North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University, and is also a certified Community, PINS (Persons In Need of Supervision) and Juvenile Delinquent mediator, according to a press release.

Her book, “Jack Wentworth,” is the first in a six-part series designed “to inspire students who are being bullied, to recognize and increase their inner self-esteem and self-worth,” the author said. “The message is also geared to students who are initiating the bullying; in retrospect of them transforming their lives to a positive, contributing student.”

Ward-Wilder also teaches a local self-publishing course, and has presented her work at numerous schools, colleges, and community organizations.

“I believe that we are on the earth for a period of time to instill hope, encouragement, and wisdom in the lives of others,” she said.

Ward-Wilder’s book is presently available on Amazon.com, as an e-book.

Interested individuals may e-mail Booksgreatminds527@gmail.com for additional information regarding the event.

