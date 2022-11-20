Local Award-Winning Artist Celebrates Launch of New Products

In the Community

Andrea Boccacino, an award-winning local artist launches her brand-new suite of home and lifestyle products that branch out from traditional wall art.

Launching just in time for the holidays, this new platform showcases lifestyle products, such as tote bags and coffee mugs to greeting cards and apparel. It’s a modern online hub for Andrea’s renowned artwork and offers ease to browse and shop for beautiful, affordable art.

“I‘m thrilled to offer my art digitally for the first time, it‘s a great way to shop for gifts or decorate your home or office and not break the budget” remarked Andrea Boccacino.

Andrea exhibits her art at the lake cove art gallery in Irondequoit, New York. She first opened the doors of the gallery in 2018. Since then, she has grown in popularity, exhibiting and selling her art in galleries across the U.S. and winning prestigious awards at art shows.

In 2020 Andrea created Kids Artapalooza, an event designed to engage with families during the pandemic so that they could see art, talk about art and collect art too. By the close of the show in December 2021, the gallery had over 60 family visits, and 107 kids 15 and younger picked out a painting for their very own, free of charge. Photo from https://www.andreaboccacino.com/.

Check out ab-creativeduo.pixels.com to shop the new online gallery today.

To learn more about original artwork visit Andrea LiquidArt at www.andreaboccacino.com/gallery or schedule an in-person appointment seven days a week.