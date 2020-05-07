Local Bishop to Stream National Day of Prayer on Facebook

Patti Singer

pattisinger@minorityreporter.net

Bishop David J. Singleton, senior pastor of Ark of Jesus Ministries, during a Zoom news conference. Patti Singer/Minority Reporter Media Group

This National Day of Prayer will look different from previous ones.

“Even though we’re not able to join hand in hand because of social distancing and the response to the time and season we’re in, we can connect by way of prayer and petition our awesome God for his intervention and bring healing to our greater and local communities,” said Bishop David J. Singleton, who is organizing a celebration in Rochester.

Because of restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no public gathering. Singleton is streaming the service on his David J. Singleton Facebook page. The event runs from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. May 7.

The National Day of Prayer is held on the first Thursday of May, inviting people of all faiths to pray for the nation, according to nationaldayofprayer.org. The day was created in 1952 by a joint resolution of the United States Congress and signed into law by President Harry S. Truman.

Singleton, senior pastor of Ark of Jesus Ministries, said elected and appointed officials and business leaders are expected to participate.

“I don’t believe there has been a time in recent history, in the last 80 years when globally, nationally or locally there has been such fertile ground for prayer,” Singleton said during an online news conference to announce the event. “… Often prayer in the lives of many goes in highs and lows. Things are well, sometimes men are not so mindful to pray and miss the importance of that opportunity to pray. When things get out of balance, somehow our heightened awareness shows up to the need that we have for God and we’re more apt to pray. I believe right now most folk are in place of heightened awareness of our need to petition God.”

Linda Strickland-Wyatt, senior pastor of Church of Life Ministries, said the day can unite people in a time of trouble. “As we come together as one I believe we’re going to see a movement like we’ve never seen before because of the fact that we will be working as one and not individually.”