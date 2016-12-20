Local Brothers to Host “Fourth Annual Christmas Party for the Homeless”

By Staff

Two Rochester brothers, Joshua and Jeremiah West, ages 9 and 11, plan to continue their history of giving back to the local community by hosting their “Fourth Annual Christmas Party for the Homeless,” on Dec. 24, at the Staybridge Suites Hotel, 1000 Genesee St.

The siblings, along with their six-year-old sister Jordan, have been known for organizing local donation drives through their non-profit organization, Champions of Change.

Most recently, the self-proclaimed “change agents” collected 67,000 lbs. of water to aid the citizens of Flint, Michigan, during Flint’s water crisis.

In addition, according to officials from the organization, Saturday’s event will include free haircuts for men and manicures for women, as well as hats, gloves, scarves, and toiletry bags.

The program will take place from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., and will be free and open to the public.

Visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CaPcq5GZKf4&feature=youtu.be for additional information regarding the West family.

