Local Businessmen Recognized; RSMP to Offer Business Opportunity Training Program

Terence Brown Sr., owner of Steel Tech Fabricators Inc., has been featured in the inaugural Issue of the Rochester Schools Modernization Program (RSMP) Newsletter, as a valued Minority-Owned Business Enterprise (MBE) subcontractor.

In addition, Duwaine Bascoe Esq., an attorney at Woods, Oviatt and Gilman LLP, has been named as one of the Rochester Business Journal’s 2016 “Forty under 40.”

The RSMP will offer a “Business Opportunity Program (BOP),” consisting of an educational series, as well as mentoring and loan programs, beginning Feb. 13, for 17 weeks.

Interested parties may contact BOP Training Coordinator Kim Mitchell, at (585) 512-3818, or via email, at kmitchell@savinengineers.com, for additional information regarding the event.

