Local Community Leaders, Volunteers and more Lead Thanksgiving Food Drive Kick-Off Event

By: Carol Elizabeth Owens

carolelizabeth@minorityreporter.net

Stuff the bus banner. Photo from https://www.unitingthroughhope.com/

This year marks the 2nd annual Thanksgiving Holiday food drive sponsored by United and Healing Through Hope (UHTH) of Monroe County. The initial annual Thanksgiving Food Drive launching was held October 19, at the Ark of the Covenant Church of God by Faith.

The organization’s 2020 food drive served over 1,500 families and persons in need. UHTH’s founder, Clay Harris, will be joined by Monroe County Majority Leader Steve Brew, along with local agencies, church leaders, police departments, other organizations and volunteers to announce and launch the collaborative “Thanksgiving ‘Stuffing The Bus” food drive effort.

First Student Transportation has teamed with UHTH to provide a bus which will be used to collect food donations.

The ‘Stuff the Bus’ event kick-off takes place on November 11 at Tops Market, 450 West Avenue on the city’s west side. As a follow-up to the Thanksgiving Food Drive kick-off, food donations will be collected daily at Tops from Thursday, Nov. 11 – Sun., Nov. 14 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Sponsors are also being requested to donate food baskets for persons in need.

Other food drop-off sites throughout the county and food items requested can be found on the UHTH website, as well as information about monetary donations which are also being accepted by the organization.

Though this is an ongoing effort supported by churches and community leaders throughout Monroe County. This outreach is a prelude for next week’s completion of our Thanksgiving Food Basket Drive that will take place Nov. 18 – Nov. 20 and will be held at Greece Baptist Church, 1230 Long Pond Road Rochester NY 14626.

Additional United and Healing Through Hope community outreaches include their ‘Stop The Violence’ Job, Educational and Health Fair on November 15 – 16, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Holiday Inn at 70 State St.

For further information and/or to request to receive a food basket visit www.unitingthroughhope.com.