In the past, motorcycle crashes have led to numerous losses of lives and caused major injuries to riders. To deter the vice of road accidents, one Pittsford company, Third Eye Design, created an innovation of wireless brake and turn-signal lights to be attached at the back of a motorcycle helmet. The innovation recognized as the In-View is created to automatically activate the brake lights when the driver is slowing, stopping, or turning.

Incorporating modern advancements and innovations in motorcycles is set to save lives and reduce motorcycle crashes. The benefit of attaching the brake lights at the back of a helmet is to help visibility and eliminate excuses of “I didn’t see him” in scenarios of accidents. Due to awareness in and motorcycle advancement, deadly motorcycle accidents in the community are on a downward trend. According to the National Highway Safety Administration, the number of fatal motorcycle accidents in 2017 was 5,172, which is a 3% drop from the year before.

Below you’ll find more great technology trends set out to reduce motorcycle accidents and fatalities.

Safety Technologies

Automatic alcohol breath test: One of the main causes of motorcycle accidents is an impaired reaction to a situation by a driver. The new Driver Alcohol Detection System for Safety tests through the skin when the start button is pressed. If the driver’s alcohol level is above 0.08 the vehicle won’t start.

Front crash systems: These features help motorists be more aware of motorcyclists. The system aid with stopping motorcycles from being rear-ended as it incorporates blind spot and lane maintenance detection systems.

X-AR helmets: This is one of the most developed techno-backed motorcycle helmets. They are made with carbon fiber and equipped with inbuilt speakers and microphones, 2K inbuilt front camera and rear camera, and a head-up display unit.

Airbag clothing: Just like in cars and trucks, the feature deploys at impact. Motorcyclists’ vests, jackets, and bodysuits are being developed with similar protection technology. The sensor detects a crash and triggers the airbag in the clothing.

Vehicle-to-vehicle communication: Collisions between motor vehicle drivers and motorcyclists are common on major roads. The innovation of the new system enables motorcycles to remotely converse with other vehicles on the road. This reduces emergent crashes as sensors within the system can gather data such as position and speed thereby warning either party.

Automatic clutch and shift: Automatic transmission makes riding safer and easier compared to using clutch and shift gears. This feature can be toggled between full and semi-automatic modes.

Electronic throttle control: Throttle valves are designed to increase intake airflow and in turn torque output and bike speed. Control of throttle electronically replaces cable connection with an electronic connection that transmits the signal for a smooth change in speed.

Satellite messengers and positioning technology: Tracking devices do not prevent accidents directly but are essential when dealing with location GPRS, stolen motorcycles, and a case of being stranded after a wreck.

Anti-lock braking systems: Slamming the motorcycle emergency brakes can cause the wheels to lock up. The new system is advanced to control the braking automatically and help prevent lockup. The system automatically decreases and increases brakes pressure.

Electronic tire pressure monitors: The system monitors and alerts motorcyclists when the pressure falls too low. If the tire pressure is low it affects a motorcycle’s ability to handle the bike.

The most appropriate way to mitigate accidents and motorcycle injuries is to ensure the rider wears protective gear, rides responsibly, ensures the motorcycle is ready for the road, and pays attention to road regulations. Exciting advances in new gear, equipment, electronics, and helmet features aid to prevent motorcycle accidents and fatal injuries. In instances of injuries, MMCP requires providers to keep patient’s medical records for no less than 10 years.