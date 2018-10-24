Local Immigrant Advocates Protest Greyhound for Border Patrol Raids

By Tracie Isaac –

The New York Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) gathered local supporters Friday at the Rochester Greyhound/Trailways bus station to call an end to Border Patrol raids on Greyhound buses, bus station property and waiting rooms.

The rally was part of an organized effort around the country. Immigration advocates are participating as part of a series of “Know Your Rights!” actions to inform citizens and travelers of Border Patrol activities.

