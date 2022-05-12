Local Manufacturing Organization Reports Success Through Their Apprenticeship Programs

Staff Report

Photo from https://www.facebook.com/RTMA1/photos

A new apprenticeship formalized training program allowing youth to learn while they earn, reports their recent successes.

In April of 2022, over 160 apprenticeship sign-ups were received through the Rochester Technology and Manufacturing Association (RTMA) member companies. The organization has provided employment support to the local manufacturing community since 1945. By partnering with manufacturing businesses, trade schools and government agencies RTMA programs are producing trained workforce employees.

In a recent graduation the RTMA produced its 30th JourneyWorker from the NYS Registered Apprenticeship Program. Graduates have come from companies located in the city of Rochester and Monroe, Genesee, Livingston, Wayne and Ontario counties.

“Apprentices are given a clear pathway to become a New York State Journey Worker in their respective trade – which is the equivalent of a college degree in manufacturing. Apprenticeships are higher education,” Rich Turner, RTMA’s Director of Workforce Development said.

In 2018, RTMA entered into an Intermediary Agreement with the New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) to be a Sponsor for fifteen (15) Advanced Manufacturing Trades with over two dozen advanced manufacturing companies. This allows the RTMA to bring companies under their Sponsorship, as a signatory and remove a significant burden from individual companies.

A key goal in 2022 of the RTMA is to provide 1,500 qualified candidates to its member companies for employment.

Photo by Spencer Davis on Unsplash

“In a competitive market, an apprenticeship program becomes a valuable tool in recruiting and retaining talent for local advanced manufacturing companies,” said RTMA Executive Director Bob Coyne.

“Apprenticeships combine on-the-job experience with related instruction that best prepares our businesses’ workforces for years to come.”

Through an agreement with the State Department of Labor the RTMA can sponsor apprenticeships with companies under its partnership.

This takes the burden off of local business. Additionally, RTMA secures funding for the programs through federal, state and grants which helps both the apprenticeships and the potential companies.

“Manufacturing companies across the region buy into the NYS Registered Apprenticeship Program because they see the value,” said Turner. For more information on becoming a manufacturing partner company visit https://www.rtma.org/apprenticeship/ or contact the RTMA at info@rtma.org or call (585)510-6557.