Tuesday 25 January 2022
From Information to Understanding

Local New York Legislators Host Virtual Forum to Discuss Gov. Hochul’s Executive Budget

Carol Elizabeth Owens

NY Sen. S. Brouk (SD-55)
Photo courtesy of NY Senate

Senator Samra Brouk (SD-55) , Senator Jeremy Cooney (SD-56), Assembly Member Sarah Clark (AD-136) and Assembly Member Demond Meeks (AD-137) are hosting a virtual budget forum on Mon., Jan. 24, 2022 from 6pm to 8pm to gain regional feedback regarding Governor Kathy Hochul’s Executive Budget.

More than 70 individuals are expected to attend the virtual budget forum, according to Brouk’s office.

Anticipated attendees include members of the faith community, local advocacy groups, elected officials, local legislators and engaged community constituents.

NY Assembly Member D. Meeks (AD-137)
Photo courtesy of NY Assembly

This civic event is being streamed live on Senator Brouk’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Senator Brouk) and will be recorded and available for viewing by interested community members upon conclusion of the livestream.

Brouk’s office says the legislative hosts of this virtual forum are interested in receiving feedback from their respective constituents about Gov. Hochul’s Executive Budget, noting they “want to ensure that all voices are heard.”

