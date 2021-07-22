Local Organization Holds Annual Black Business Convention

by Tyronda James
tyrondajames@minorityreporter.net
The Black Business Convention 2021, hosted by Community Justice Initiative (CJI); founded on May 17, 2020, looked to “empower black folks in every facet of black life.”
It was the first Annual Black Business Convention, held Saturday, July 17, at 5:00-8:00 pm.
It included shopping and vending with local businesses including Honey B Home & Essentials, Ala Personal Care, Suds by Sasha, Future Legendz, Kessadonn Collection, Love Always Shops, Roc ‘n’ Knits, Maximize Candle Co. and many, many more.
The expo was held at the Maplewood YMCA, 25 Driving Park, Rochester New York.
The hosts, Community Justice Initiative (CJI) is a local social justice organization who “strives to dismantle white supremacy” in the Greater Rochester region through education, economics, politics, housing, healthcare and all other areas influencing black people while also empowering communities.
CJI’s goals for the Black Business Expo were to:
- Enhance Unity among youth, community and Black Business Owners.
- Encourage the Practice of Cooperative Economics.
- Empower Business Owners with valuable information through workshops and panelist discussion.
- Emphasize Youth employment and vocational development.
The keynote speaker was Monique Chatman, CEO of the Groom Room Men’s Spa & Lounge and owner of Love Monkey Beard Essentials.
There were business workshops where entrepreneurial business tips provided, raffles, informational workshops, an awe empowering panel discussion and so much more.
For further information regarding CJI, contact Diallo Payne at (585)355-7884 or www.facebook.com/585CJI/ .