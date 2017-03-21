Local Organizations to Present “The Experience of R&B: Soulful Night” Concert

By Staff –

Royal Ox Restaurant and Shae’nette’s Productions will present “The Experience of R&B: Soulful Night” concert, featuring Mr. Glenn Jones, Rude Boys, Lyfe Jennings, and Dave Hollister, on March 24, at the Kodak Center for Performing Arts, 200 W. Ridge Rd.

The show will consist of 1980s and 90s throw-back music, and contains the following playlists of the artists’ music:

Dave Hollister: One Woman Man, Take Care Of Home, My Favorite Girl, Baby Do Those Things, Spend The Night, Can’t Stay;

Lyfe Jennings: Must Be Nice, Hypothetically, Let’s Stay Together, 26 years 17 Days and Smile;

Mr. Glenn Jones: Here I Go Again, Show Me, I’ve Been Searching, We’ve Only Just Begun;

and, The Rude Boys: Written All Over Your Face, Are You Lonely For Me, My Kinda Girl, and I Miss You So Much.

Tickets are currently on sale at the Kodak Center for Performing Arts, 200 W. Ridge Rd; Xquisite Boutique, 171 Monroe Ave.; Another Level Barber Shop, 819 Portland Ave.; and Royal Ox Restaurant and Lounge, 360 Thurston Ave.

Exclusive “After Show VIP Meet & Greet” tickets are also available at Royal Ox Restaurant.

Interested individuals may contact the restaurant at (585) 434-5334 for additional information regarding the show.

