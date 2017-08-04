Local Performing Arts Groups Express Concerns About Plans for Parcel 5

By Staff –

Several local performing arts groups have written a letter of concern to city council members outlining their reservations regarding the city’s plans to develop the 3000-seat Golisano Center for the Performing Arts in the Parcel 5 location at Midtown, according to an article in the Democrat and Chronicle.

The city has touted the $130 million project as having a $25 million commitment from local businessman Tom Golisano, with the potential to bring 776 construction and permanent jobs to the local area.

Nonetheless, the coalition of local arts groups said in its letter that the proposal “alarms many of us,” and the group has asked city council to hold a public hearing in order to assess the viability of the project before going forward.

As a result, city council has announced it will hold a public forum regarding the matter on Aug. 10, at 5:30 p.m., in City Hall, at 30 Church St.

The groups said they are concerned about whether the development of a new theater will hurt the theaters that already exist in the region, and about whether there will be enough public demand for the theater’s usage to justify the city going ahead with the plans to build the new theater.

“A presenting theater (i.e. where pre-packaged shows are booked-in) is not a neighborhood use, not an active use, and it is not a use that will improve the daily life of the residents of the center city,” the letter stated.

The groups are waiting to hear back from city council before they make any public statements regarding the letter.

