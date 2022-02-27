Local Practical Nursing School Receives $100,000 from KeyBank for Student Aid

Staff report

Nursing education is vital for community wellness. (Photo credit: Adobe Stock)

Rochester’s Isabella Graham Hart School of Practical Nursing (IGH) is set to receive $100,000 from KeyBank as part of the bank’s National Community Benefits Plan which is “designed to help communities reach social, economic and racial equity,” according to a statement provided by KeyBank.

Once received, the funds received by IGH from KeyBank is to be used “to provide financial assistance to students … to further their education and achieve their licensed practical nurse (LPN) and registered nurse (RN) degrees,” the bank said.

IGH is a branch of Rochester Regional Health’s (RRH) College of Health Careers. The college says it “provides flexible schedules, daycare assistance, and other benefits to eliminate barriers for students and create a pathway to further their medical careers with the RRH system.”

“All of us at KeyBank are honored to support these valued caregivers at RRH and provide them with the opportunity to continue learning, growing and supporting our community with best in-class healthcare,” said Phil Muscato, KeyBank Rochester Marker President and Commercial Sales Leader.

The bank also says the Rochester community will benefit from the KeyBank Nursing Scholars program, as they can be assured our health care providers are well trained, dedicated to their patients, invested in staying in Rochester, and contributing to the success of our region, since [participating] students tend to stay with RRH and in Rochester longer when we invest in them.

38 individuals have participated in the KeyBank Nursing Scholars Program since 2018, of which almost 60% remain employed by RRH, according to information provided by the bank.

“In healthcare especially, we need to create better access to create a more diverse workforce to match our diverse patient population,” says Deborah Stamps, president of RRH’s College of Health Careers. “This grant will help us do that.”