Locally, Nationally Crime Victims’ Rights Week Honors ALL Victims and Survivors

By Staff

Photo by Nicola König on Unsplash

Each year there are many victims of crime and crime survivors whose lives have been affected and impacted by various categories of crime.

The last week of April is dedicated to the commemoration of victims of crimes, survivors and support services through the recognition of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW).

“Rights, Access, Equity, for all Victims” is the national theme of this year, happening April 24 – 30, 2022.

The Coalition for Crime Victims of Monroe County is dedicated to helping crime survivors find their justice by enforcing victims’ rights, expanding access to services and ensuring equity and inclusion for all.

“This week is more than just a remembrance, but a call to action for victims’ rights. This year’s theme, Rights, Access, Equity, for all victims, reminds us that an expansion of access and services for victims is necessary for the healing process,” said Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley.

“Once the criminal matter has concluded, the trauma and grief of victims and their family members remain, something that the community often forgets.”

In 1984 Congress established the Victims Of Crime Act (VOCA) Fund to provide federal support to state and local programs that assist victims of crime.

According to the National Network to End Domestic Violence, the VOCA Fund provides funding assistance to support services and over 6 million victims of all types of crimes.

On July 21, 2021, President Joseph R. Biden. Jr. signed into Law the Victims of Crime Act Fix (H.R. 1652) to Sustain the Crime Victims Fund Act of 2021.

On April 22nd President Joe Biden signed a Proclamation recognizing that 40 years ago, the Task Force on Victims of Crimes was established to help those who had experienced crime and their families – an important step toward the protection of and support for victims’ rights. The Proclamation includes delivering true justice, addressing public safety and the economic impact on victims and their families.

The category of “victim” includes anyone that is harmed, injured, attacked, robbed, assaulted, murdered, involved in domestic violence, elder or child abuse and more. Additionally, the survivor of a crime or anyone directly associated with someone who has been or is a victim may also be affected by the crime act.

“While the names of perpetrators often make news headlines, we mustn’t forget the victims and survivors of crimes who may experience trauma for the rest of their lives,“ said Monroe County Executive Adam Bello. “Thank you to the Coalition for Crime Victims of Monroe County for all they do to help victims and survivors of crimes, ensuring they get the help and support they deserve.”

To observe and support those that have been affected by a crime, the last week in April provides the Greater Rochester Community an opportunity to participate locally and nationally in remembering victims of crime.

“I want to thank the committed Monroe County District Attorney Victim Advocates who bring justice and a voice for victims and their families,” Doorley said. “I am lucky to have these dedicated public servants in my office, advocating for victims and their families every day.”

For more information on The Coalition for Crime Victims of Monroe County visit https://www.facebook.com/coalitionforcrimevictimsofmonroecounty