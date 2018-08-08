Mayor Warren Appoints Lomax Campbell Director of the Office of Community Wealth Building

By staff –

Monday, Rochester Mayor Lovely A. Warren appointed Lomax R. Campbell as the new Director of the Mayor’s Office of Community Wealth Building.

The new office was created earlier this year by Mayor Warren to assist in finding innovative ways to help city residents achieve economic equality.

Warren says Campbell’s experience and connections in the public, private, nonprofit and academic sectors will an asset to her team. “I look forward to working closely with him to further our efforts to create more jobs, safer and more vibrant neighborhoods and better educational opportunities.”

Campbell has 16 years of experience in small business entrepreneurship and higher education, most recently serving as Assistant to the Vice President of Economic Development and Innovative Workforce Services at Monroe Community College.

“Mayor Warren cares deeply about giving every Rochesterian the opportunity to be successful, and I am ecstatic to be given the opportunity to assist her with bringing her vision to life,” Campbell said. “It is my intention to make the Mayor’s Office of Community Wealth Building a unique place where people work together to support small business growth, ensure equal pay for equal work, and extend prosperity throughout the city.”

While at MCC, Campbell served as a liaison for various workforce and community progress initiatives and was Chief Executive Officer of BOBRochester.com, a social entrepreneurship project aimed at supporting and empowering Black-owned businesses. In addition, Campbell and his wife Ashley formed Ballet Afrikana/House of Shu Wellness Center, a culturally-centered dance preparatory academy providing instruction in Classical Ballet, AfroBeat, Kemetic Yoga and other wellness practices.

Campbell earned his Executive M.B.A. degree from Rochester Institute of Technology and expects to earn a Doctor of Management degree from the University of Maryland University College this winter. He holds several other degrees and professional certifications, which includes being a Register Yoga Teacher (RYT© 200).

Campbell replaces Brittaney Wells, who left the City to pursue a new role as Executive Director of Monroe County Democratic Committee.

Click HERE to comment on this article from our Facebook page