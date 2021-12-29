Long-Time Assistant to Former Mayor Warren to Retire at End of December 2021

Carol Elizabeth Owens

carolelizabeth@minorityreporter.net

Tracey Miller

(Photo courtesy of City of Rochester).

Rochester mayor James Patrick Smith announced the upcoming retirement of former mayor Lovely Ann Warren’s long-time aide and assistant, Tracey Miller. The announcement came on Dec. 23, 2021. Miller will retire at the end of Dec. 2021.

Miller began her municipal career as a legislative aide to Warren in 2007 during Warren’s tenure of service on city council. On Jan. 1, 2014, Warren selected Miller to serve as her mayoral assistant.

“Tracey Miller’s talent is her determined effectiveness and her ability to fully envision and carry out a concept from its earliest stages through to completion, no matter how complex,” said Smith, the city’s current mayor whose term of service ends when Mayor-elect Malik Evans is sworn in on Jan. 1, 2022 . “She is driven to help others and has been an invaluable member of the City Hall team. I have no doubt she will find a way to continue helping the people of Rochester in this next stage of her career.”

The city says Miller implemented many of former mayor Warren’s “most innovative programs and initiatives” in her role as Warren’s assistant, citing such programs as: Faith in Action, Clergy on Patrol, and the Faith in Action Development Opportunities Program. These programs were coordinated and deployed through the former mayor’s Office of Constituent Services, which was established and directed by Miller. According to the city, Miller “was the driving force behind more than 50 of the [former] [m]ayor’s programs and initiatives.”

“It has been the honor of my lifetime to work alongside mayor Warren during her tenure and to serve the people of Rochester in such a profound and lasting way,” said Miller. “For me and many of the people who I have worked with, public service is an expression of our faith and an offering of gratitude for what has been given to us. I am so grateful to have been able to help so many people and truly transform lives and I hope to do more as long as I am able.”

Miller provided information to unemployed city residents regarding housing and unemployment assistance during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic according to a statement provided by the city. Miller also organized the distribution of personal protective equipment (PPE) to houses of worship and worked collaboratively with local clergy to petition New York State for safe reopening guidelines for houses of worship.

Community engagement and coalition building were part of Miller’s municipal service. According to the city’s Office of Communications, Miller formed community partnerships with local clergy, community and social groups as well as local chapters of African American fraternities, sororities, colleges, universities and corporate partners.

Miller is married to the Honorable Stephen T. Miller (Rochester City Court). They reside in the historic Corn Hill neighborhood in the city of Rochester.