Loretta Scott Gets Subpoena in Investigation Started by City Council

Patti Singer

pattisinger@minorityreporter.net

Rochester City Council President, Loretta Scott

City Council President Loretta Scott has been subpoenaed by the law firm conducting an independent investigation into communication in the aftermath of the police encounter that resulted in the death of Daniel Prude.

The subpoena was issued Oct. 16 by Emery Celli Brinckerhoff Abady Ward and Maazel LLP. Andrew Celli Jr. is handling the matter.

The firm has been retained by City Council in its appeal of a ruling about the disciplinary powers of the Police Accountability Board. That case still is in court.

City Council has assured that the investigation into communication after the death of Prude is independent. Two councilmembers, Malik Evans and Michael Patterson, serve as liaisons to Emery Celli but are not involved in the process.

So far, Celli has issued more than a dozen subpoenas to individuals or departments within city government. City Council received a subpoena on Sept. 21, and the wording covered councilmembers, officers, agents, staff and employees.

Subpoenas to other departments also included employees. Emails seeking comment from the law firm about the difference between those subpoenas and individual subpoenas have not been returned.

In addition to City Council, the mayor’s office, the Rochester Police Department, the city’s Law Department and Information Technology, subpoenas have gone to councilmember Mary Lupien, former RPD Deputy Chief Joseph Morabito, former Chief La’Ron Singletary, Lt. Steven Swetman, Tim Curtin and Stephanie Prince of the Law Department, communications director Justin Roj, Deputy Mayor James Smith, Mayor Lovely Warren and former chief of staff Alex Yudelson.

Depositions will be scheduled once those who’ve been subpoenaed have provided documents, according to the firm.