LOVE Marriage Ministries, 1st Annual, “Why Did I Get Married?”

First Annual “Why Did I Get Married?”

conference on Saturday, May 20th from 9am – 4pm at The Clover Center for Arts and

Spirituality, 1101 Clover Street, Rochester, NY 14610.

LOVE was founded in 2015 to support, uplift and celebrate black marriages; having a

platform that reflects that black marriages not only exist but that they are healthy, thriving and everlasting.

The conference is designed to promote relationship building and

maintenance and we want couples to have a great experience while building committed and healthier relationships with their partner.

For more information on LOVE Marriage Ministries,

please visit our website at www.lovemarriageministries.com