Lyft to Begin Operating at Rochester Airport June 29

By Staff –

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo, joined by representatives of the Greater Rochester International Airport (ROC) and the Monroe County Airport Authority (MCAA), has announced that Lyft is the first rideshare company to reach an agreement with the county that will allow the service to begin operating at the airport on June 29.

The company will begin operating at the airport the first day rideshare operations are allowed in New York State.

“We are thrilled to be one of the first airports in Upstate New York to reach a rideshare agreement with Lyft,” Dinolfo stated. “Ridesharing companies like Lyft present great economic benefits to the communities they serve. From curbside to cabin, we are creating a better passenger experience at ROC, and we are happy to be able to offer this additional ground transportation option for our passengers and employees.”

The Monroe County Airport Authority approved a resolution earlier in the day that will allow the airport to enter into agreements with Transportation Network Companies (TNCs) such as Lyft to operate on airport property.

As a result, airport passengers can be picked up from a designated area in front of the baggage claim terminal, or dropped off on airport property as their outbound travel requires beginning next week.

Officials said the county’s negotiations with other TNCs, such as Uber, remain ongoing.

“We’re excited to announce our partnership with the MCAA which will bring Lyft’s safe, reliable and affordable transportation options to the millions of passengers who travel through ROC each year,” Kirk Safford, Lyft’s senior manager of airports and venues, stated. “Lyft would like to thank County Executive Dinolfo, and the airport staff, for their collaborative effort in reaching this agreement.”

The Rochester airport currently serves 2.4 million passengers annually, and offers an average of 27,815 seats per week to 18 non-stop destinations.

Visit https://www.lyft.com/ for additional information regarding the service.

